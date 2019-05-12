Sarah W. Clark



July 30, 1938 - May 9, 2019



Raleigh



Sarah Wheeler Clark, aged 80 of Raleigh, died on May 9th, 2019, assuredly navigating control just as she did in life. She is survived by her two daughters, Neidra and Natalie. Sarah was born in Bradford, PA to Earl and Laura Wheeler, and grew up in a picturesque red home that featured a large green yard perfectly suited for her cat, Tippy. She matriculated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and taught elementary school for a short while afterwards, naming her firstborn after a favorite student. After being engaged several years to her future husband, Forest P. Clark, the pair married and moved to Raleigh in 1962 to start a lifetime of mild winters. Sarah taught her daughters kindergarten, and she enjoyed using her Singer sewing machine to create her daughters' matching outfits. Sarah was always an active member of the PTA in both of her daughters' schools until she sought business administration training and became a secretary at Southern Spot Sales. Years later, Sarah became a secretary to the Dean of Colleges at Saint Mary's School, where she befriended students and staff alike with her generosity, efficiency and smiles. Sarah retired at the age of 77 in a special ceremony held in her honor. Additionally, Sarah served as a meticulous clerk of court, session member, deacon, and elder during her 55 years as a member at Hudson Memorial. She is to whom "the waltz for Sarah" is dedicated every Saturday night on WCPE, a tradition Frosty lovingly initiated two decades ago. She was proud of her two tall and kind grandsons, Ewan and Lucas Macpherson. Sarah has left us to reunite with Frosty and their beloved cats, Brandy and Mrrow. Her service will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 14, at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church at 4921 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to WCPE at www.theclassicalstation.org, Saint Mary's School at www.sms.edu, or Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church in her honor. Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019