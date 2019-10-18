Home

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Sarah Adams Coates

October 17, 1918 - October 15, 2019

Raleigh

Sarah Adams Coates, 100, daughter of Thomas Nowell Adams and Ola Barber Adams died Tuesday after a brief illness.

She is survived by her son, Gary Y. Coates (Jewell) of Raleigh and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Stephens and five siblings.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 am Friday at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the .

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 18, 2019
