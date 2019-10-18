|
|
Sarah Adams Coates
October 17, 1918 - October 15, 2019
Raleigh
Sarah Adams Coates, 100, daughter of Thomas Nowell Adams and Ola Barber Adams died Tuesday after a brief illness.
She is survived by her son, Gary Y. Coates (Jewell) of Raleigh and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Stephens and five siblings.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 am Friday at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 18, 2019