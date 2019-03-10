Sarah-Frances "Panky" McKinnon Greene



September 17, 1930 – March 7, 2019



Raleigh



Sarah-Frances McKinnon Greene, better known as "Panky" to all who loved her, went to be with her Lord on March 7, 2019. She was a deeply devoted and loving mother, wife, and caring friend to all she knew. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.



Born on September 17, 1930 in Laurinburg NC, Panky was the daughter of Lauch Dixon McKinnon (who nicknamed her Panky as a baby) and Ellie-Mae Birmingham McKinnon. She was preceded in death by her sister Martha-Lilly McKinnon Campbell and her brother Lauch Dixon (Dickie) McKinnon, Jr.



Panky was not only devoted to her family and friends, but was equally devoted to her Christian faith. She has been a member of First Presbyterian Church in downtown Raleigh for nearly 70 years.



She attended Scotland High School in Laurinburg NC followed by Women's College (now UNC-G) in Greensboro NC. Following college she worked for the Federal Government until she retired at age 65.



Panky is survived by her husband of 60 years, Walter Hilliard Greene, Jr., sons Mark and wife Siobhan, David and wife Holly, and John and wife, Molly. She adored her 7 grandchildren: Katy, Drew, Eric, Aislinn, Jack, Sophie, and Ben.



Panky Greene was the sweetest, most thoughtful person you would ever have the privilege to meet. She always greeted everyone with her beautiful smile and gentle spirit. She was a shining example of how a truly faithful Christian person lives their life.



A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 11th at 2:00pm at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Raleigh to honor the life of Sarah-Frances "Panky" McKinnon Greene. A reception will be held immediately following the service in the Church Gathering Space.



The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice, Visiting Angels, and Well Care Home Health for their care and support.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church (either the Friendship Fund or Music Program).



Online condolences may be offered at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary