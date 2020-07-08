1/1
Sarah Frances Vaughan Greene
Sarah "Frances" Vaughan Greene

Raleigh

Sarah "Frances" Vaughan Greene, 89, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born July 10, 1930 in Nash County to the late Daniel Russell Vaughan and Mary Andrews Vaughan. Frances retired in 1994 after 17 years of service with the NC State Book Stores.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 10 at Brier Creek Memorial Park, 7601 Acc Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27617.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Julia G. Zeigler and husband, Craig of Youngsville; granddaughter, Jessica Zeigler Jones (Will) of Cary and their son, Barrett Jones and their daughter, Abigail Jones; grandson, Jarrett Zeigler of Raleigh and his son, Jaxon Zeigler.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert McDonald Greene; son, Burt Greene.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brier Creek Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
