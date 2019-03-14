Sarah Gray Wobbleton Whitehurst



Greenville



Sarah Gray Wobbleton Whitehurst, 91, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.



The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church by Rev. Amanda Hines. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.



Mrs. Whitehurst, daughter of the late John and Isolene Rogers Wobbleton, was a native of Martin County and had been a resident of Greenville for the past 26 years. She was employed as a secretary with the NC Agricultural Extension Services until retirement. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Harvey Webb Class.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Edward James Whitehurst; son, Jim Whitehurst; sister, Marie Roberson; and brothers, John Wobbleton and Bill Wobbleton.



She is survived by a daughter, Susan W. Wilson and husband, Bobby, of Zebulon; grandsons, Joey Whitehurst and wife, Rachel and Jeffrey Whitehurst and wife, Courtney; great granddaughters, Lindsey and Ella Whitehurst; great-grandsons, Jeff and Griffin Whitehurst; and a sister, Betty Ayers of Greenville.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858 or to Alzheimer's North Carolina, 300 West Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com