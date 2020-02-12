|
|
Sarah Pearce Johnson
Zebulon
Sarah Pearce Johnson, 95, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born December 14, 1924 in Franklin County to the late Furney Orlando Pearce and Zura Barham Pearce. Sarah was a retired soil chemist with the NC Department of Agriculture. She was a faithful member of Pearce Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by the love of her life JT Johnson.
She is survived by her sons: James T. Johnson, Jr. (Patsy), Robert Lynnwood Johnson, Stephen Dwain Johnson (Teresa); grandchildren: Sara J. Burlington, Adam Patrick Johnson, Nickolas Kayne Johnson, Christina Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson and Mark Johnson; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Angela Gilbert (Bob).
Sarah was an avid gardener and loved making things with her hands. Many babies had their first sweater or quilt made by her. She was a very proud lifelong member of Pearce Baptist Church and loved the church members as extended family. She and JT were particularly excited to participate in establishing the Annex building as an integral community center.
A private interment service attended by her sons and their families will be held in the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens cemetery on Feb 12, 2020 to place her into the mausoleum beside her husband JT Johnson. A Celebration of life service is scheduled for March 14 at Pearce Baptist Church at 12:00 Noon. Lunch will be served for all attendees and a service will follow at 1:30.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Jean Creech, Missy Mogilnicki, Margaret Hocutt and the staff at Wellington for their loving care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pearce Baptist Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 12, 2020