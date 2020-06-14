Sarah (Hunter) Johnson



January 24, 1939 - April 18, 2020



Redmond, Washington, Raleigh, NC



Sarah Harriette Hunter Johnson, 81, of Redmond, Washington, died April 18, 2020, of COVID-19 complications, in Seattle, WA, at Swedish Hospital.



This came on so suddenly and surreally, her family and friends are absolutely heartbroken. Sarah was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, student, teacher, professional, church member, volunteer, aunt, grandmom, and social-justice advocate, among many other roles. While it's impossible to see any silver linings now, we hope comfort comes knowing and recalling the tremendous impact she had on so many others, and a full life well lived.



Sarah was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, January 24, 1939, to Floyd Mitchell and Virginia Dare Liles Hunter. Sarah is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard "Dick" Johnson, and by her son Stephen (Karen) Johnson and daughter Lynn (Michael Gallagher) Hoffman. She will also be sorely missed by all her grandchildren: Emily, Hunter, and Rebecca Johnson; Noah, Sam, and Lili Hoffman; and Cal Gallagher. She has always been close to her three sisters and their families: Martha Hunter of Decatur, Georgia; Mary Hunter Hudson (Matts) of New Bern, NC, and Ruth Hunter Parker (Joel) of Lilburn, GA. Sarah will be sorely missed by all her nieces, nephews, and cousins as well.



Sarah grew up in Raleigh and was a graduate of Duke University. She met Dick in 1962 in San Diego, California, and they were married in February 1963 in Raleigh. Dick was in the Navy, so they had many joyfully remembered adventures abroad, including in Morocco, before Dick got a graduate degree in Charlottesville, Virginia, where Lynn was born, and then settling down for over 40 years in Palo Alto, CA, a community Sarah dearly loved and where Steve was born. In 2006, Sarah and Dick relocated to Kirkland and then Redmond, WA, where they quickly made many great friends. Sarah was active in the Kirkland Congregational Church community, as well as in volunteer work with other groups.



Sarah's niece Connie Furey said it very well: it is hard to imagine living in a world without Sarah's gracious fierce brilliance. Sarah was one of the smartest people that many have said they ever knew. She also cared passionately about others and worked tirelessly her whole adult life on behalf of the poor, refugees, and other people in need. Sarah was also a dedicated environmentalist, spending a lot of her time in recent years working on challenges including climate change. Because of her exceptional intellectual gifts, Sarah could seem very serious, so her unique and delightful sense of humor could often come as a surprise. Her children fondly remember some rare and therefore especially notable uses of colorful language. Sarah was truly a gentle and gracious southern lady in the best senses of this notion: she was profoundly thoughtful, kind, generous, and deeply empathic. Sarah was very easy to talk with and she was truly fascinated by other people's perspectives and interests, which is no doubt part of why she had an amazing number of wonderful friends.



Sarah loved to garden and to hike, as well as to travel—especially with her sisters and their extended families—including to the beaches of NC. A favorite place for many trips with family and friends over the years was the Ashland, Oregon, Shakespeare Festival. One of her daughter's favorite memories is of a trip they took to Italy, where Sarah was an excellent guidebook unto herself and they laughed through much of the journey. The whole family always had memorable adventures in San Francisco and surrounding areas. Her son fondly recalls Yosemite and other great family road-trip bonding. Sarah and Dick were a truly wonderful couple, enjoying their friends together as well as going to the theater, movies, and concerts, and they always had much to discuss. Sarah was a great sport about Dick's deep love of all things athletic, and she loved attending her son's high school baseball and basketball games as well as attending Stanford games with Dick and the family over the years. Recently she also loved attending the high school basketball games that her son coaches at Mill Creek, WA's Jackson High. She was a particularly dedicated participant in family & friends' annual March Madness basketball pools as well. We will all terribly miss talking books, movies, gardening, family, friends, and politics with Sarah: she was one of a kind.



Memorial services will be held once circumstances brought on by this terrible pandemic allow, likely in Kirkland, WA, Palo Alto, CA, and Raleigh, NC. In lieu of sending flowers, donations can be made in Sarah's name to EASTSIDE FOR ALL, and sent c/o Eastside Pathways, P.O. Box 913, Bellevue, WA 98009.



