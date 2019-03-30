Sarah Katherine "Dickie" Bowerman



July 1, 1929 - March 26, 2019



Raleigh



Dickie Bowerman passed away March 26. She was born in Wadesboro, NC in 1929 to Marshall and Ethel Phillips and grew up in Gastonia, NC. After graduating from Mars Hill and then Meredith College she married her love Jim Bowerman in 1952. They lived in multiple places: Texas, New York, Libya, Australia, Canada, Louisiana and finally back to North Carolina.



Dickie is survived by her three children: daughters Karen Gaither and Ginger Peavey (husband Rick) of Raleigh, NC and son Paul Bowerman (wife Mary) of Altadena, CA. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Kelly Gholson, Seth and Alyssa Peavey, and Michael and Drew Bowerman.



The family would like to thank The Cardinal at North Hills and Transitions Life-Care for their wonderful care of Dickie.



A graveside service will be held April 5 in Gastonia.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church or Transitions LifeCare.