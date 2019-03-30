Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Bowerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Katherine "Dickie" Bowerman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sarah Katherine "Dickie" Bowerman Obituary
Sarah Katherine "Dickie" Bowerman

July 1, 1929 - March 26, 2019

Raleigh

Dickie Bowerman passed away March 26. She was born in Wadesboro, NC in 1929 to Marshall and Ethel Phillips and grew up in Gastonia, NC. After graduating from Mars Hill and then Meredith College she married her love Jim Bowerman in 1952. They lived in multiple places: Texas, New York, Libya, Australia, Canada, Louisiana and finally back to North Carolina.

Dickie is survived by her three children: daughters Karen Gaither and Ginger Peavey (husband Rick) of Raleigh, NC and son Paul Bowerman (wife Mary) of Altadena, CA. She also leaves behind five grandchildren: Kelly Gholson, Seth and Alyssa Peavey, and Michael and Drew Bowerman.

The family would like to thank The Cardinal at North Hills and Transitions Life-Care for their wonderful care of Dickie.

A graveside service will be held April 5 in Gastonia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church or Transitions LifeCare.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now