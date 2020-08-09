1/1
Sarah Liggett Smith
1933 - 2020
Sarah Liggett Smith

Raleigh

Mrs. Sarah (Sally) Liggett Smith of Raleigh died peacefully at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born on August 26, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the eldest daughter of the late Mr. Frank Rahm Liggett, Jr. and Mary Louise Beerbower Liggett of St. Petersburg, Florida. Sally graduated from St. Catherine's School in Richmond, Virginia in 1951, then attended Pine Manor Junior College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Upon graduation, she entered the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, class of 1955, where she was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority. She met her late husband, George Thomas Smith there and they were married shortly after graduation. After his service in the United States Air Force, they moved to Raleigh where she lived the remainder of her life.

Sally was a long time member of Christ Church and the Junior League of Raleigh. She enjoyed her time on the Rex Healthcare Guild, volunteering at the Korner Gift Shop and the Cancer Center. She especially enjoyed her time working in the gift department at Bailey's Fine Jewelry, where she was adored and beloved by all.

Early on, one of her greatest joys was traveling with friends and family. George was the love of her life, but she was widowed at the early age of 47. Her life and love was always centered around her family. Sally was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a best friend to all who knew her, and a compassionate advocate for those who might need help or guidance.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judith Liggett Adcock. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Smith Corl of Georgetown, Massachusetts, her son, George Thomas Smith, Jr. and wife, Beth of Raleigh, four grandchildren, Sarah Corl Lombard, George Thomas Smith III, Molly Liggett Corl, and William Edward Smith. She is also survived by her brother Frank Rahm Liggett III and wife, Mimi, of Raleigh, her brother-in-law, K. Dan Adcock and partner Tom Cox, of Highlands, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Monday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering, adhere to social distancing and bring a chair if needed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rex Hospital Cancer Center, 2500 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 325 Raleigh, NC 27607, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma, OK 73123.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
