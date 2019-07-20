Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Everett Chapel FWB Church
307 Everette Ave
Clayton, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Everett Chapel FWB Church
307 Everette Ave.
Clayton, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Louise Pollard


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Louise Pollard Obituary
Sarah Louise Byrd Pollard

December 5, 1928 - July 18, 2019

Clayton

Sarah Louise Byrd Pollard passed Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Clayton, North Carolina.

A Native of Johnston County, Louise was born December 5, 1928, to the late Ed and Pauline Adams Strickland. She was a member of Everett Chapel FWB Church in Clayton for many years. Louise also retired from Belk's after many more than 20 years of service. More than anything though, she loved her family.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3pm at Everett Chapel FWB Church, 307 Everette Ave., Clayton, NC 27520. Burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park, 12830 US 70 Bus. HWY W, Clayton, NC 27520. The family will receive friends from 2-3pm prior to the service at the church.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Yeomans (Dan), Sandra Corbett (John), and Vicki Stanley (Terry); grandchildren, Deborah Johnson, Gloria Reid, Chantel Campbell, Stephanie Melvin, Lindsay Denning, Morgan Havens, Alex Garcia, and Eric Garcia; great grandchildren, Jessica Bradley, Sarah Bradley, Brianna Reid, Zackary Gordon, Ashley Campbell, Grace Melvin, Troy Denning, Brooks Denning, George Havens, Shaelyn Garcia, Olivia Garcia, and Aspen Garcia; and 2 great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husbands, Vilas LaFayette Byrd and Clessie Pollard; a daughter, Brenda Byrd Miller; and a brother, Charles Strickland.

Proverbs 31: 10 & 31

A wife of noble character who can find?

She is worth far more than rubies.

Honor her for all that her hands have done,

and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.

Arrangements by McLaurin Funeral Home
Published in The News & Observer on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaurin Funeral Home
Download Now