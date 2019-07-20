Sarah Louise Byrd Pollard



December 5, 1928 - July 18, 2019



Clayton



Sarah Louise Byrd Pollard passed Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Clayton, North Carolina.



A Native of Johnston County, Louise was born December 5, 1928, to the late Ed and Pauline Adams Strickland. She was a member of Everett Chapel FWB Church in Clayton for many years. Louise also retired from Belk's after many more than 20 years of service. More than anything though, she loved her family.



A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3pm at Everett Chapel FWB Church, 307 Everette Ave., Clayton, NC 27520. Burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park, 12830 US 70 Bus. HWY W, Clayton, NC 27520. The family will receive friends from 2-3pm prior to the service at the church.



She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Yeomans (Dan), Sandra Corbett (John), and Vicki Stanley (Terry); grandchildren, Deborah Johnson, Gloria Reid, Chantel Campbell, Stephanie Melvin, Lindsay Denning, Morgan Havens, Alex Garcia, and Eric Garcia; great grandchildren, Jessica Bradley, Sarah Bradley, Brianna Reid, Zackary Gordon, Ashley Campbell, Grace Melvin, Troy Denning, Brooks Denning, George Havens, Shaelyn Garcia, Olivia Garcia, and Aspen Garcia; and 2 great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husbands, Vilas LaFayette Byrd and Clessie Pollard; a daughter, Brenda Byrd Miller; and a brother, Charles Strickland.



Proverbs 31: 10 & 31



A wife of noble character who can find?



She is worth far more than rubies.



Honor her for all that her hands have done,



and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.



Arrangements by McLaurin Funeral Home Published in The News & Observer on July 20, 2019