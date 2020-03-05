|
|
Sarah Mauldin Hawks
February 27, 1940 - March 2, 2020
Raleigh
Sarah Mauldin Hawks, age 80 of Raleigh, passed away peacefully in her home, Monday, March 2, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born February 27, 1940, in Greenville, SC to David and Maude Mauldin. Following her high school graduation, Sarah moved to Raleigh, NC to attend Meredith College, where she earned a Bachelors' degree in Mathematics in 1962. She met and married Franklin Lewis Hawks, an engineer from NC State University in Mt. Airy 3 years later. Frank and Sarah were happily married for 58 years, residing primarily in Raleigh.
Sarah was an educator at heart, and a dedicated math teacher of all ages at several schools, including Ravenscroft. Following the glorious birth of her son, Michael, in 1980, Sarah stayed home, splitting her time between devotion to faith and family. She embraced motherhood and was a nurturing mentor for many children. An active member of First Baptist Church, Sarah joyfully delivered meals on wheels, taught bible study, helped in the nursery and was instrumental in establishing the Japanese/American Cultural Exchange providing fellowship opportunities for ladies from both nationalities. Through the JACE program, she provided New Testament scripture on cassette tapes, providing interpretation for all exchange students or parents. She enjoyed fellowship as a member of the Everette Miller Friendship Class, speaking fondly of her friends and family in Christ. Sarah lovingly cared for her mother, who endured the same battle, moving Maude to Raleigh in 1992.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Frank Hawks, and grandson Garrett Franklin Hawks. She is survived by her only son, Michael Franklin Hawks and wife Erin, of Raleigh, as well as Teresa Isaacson, Sarah's loving and primary caregiver for the last several years.
Michael and Erin wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to the members of First Baptist Church, neighbors, many caregivers, and all those who visited, called, and sent encouraging thoughts.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 5 from 6:00-8:00pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, in Raleigh Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, 99 N Salisbury Street in Raleigh on Friday, March 6 at 11:00am, followed by burial at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UNC Children's Hospital, Children's Promise, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514. Checks need to be made payable to UNC Children's Hospital, on memo line designate for Neonatal Special Gift Fund in memory of Garrett Franklin Hawks
(www.uncchildrens.org/gift); or () in memory of Sarah Hawks.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2020