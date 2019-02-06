Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Sarah Johnson
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Giles Presbyterian Church
Raleigh, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Fellowship Hall
Sarah M. Johnson


1925 - 2019
Sarah M. Johnson Obituary
Sarah Miles Johnson

June 8, 1925 - February 3, 2019

Raleigh

Sarah Elizabeth Miles Johnson 93, died peacefully surrounded by her loving children, Annie and Miles, on Sunday Feb. 3rd. Sarah was born on June 8, 1925 to William Alexander Miles, Sr. and Annie Duke Miles in Warrenton, NC.

She attended Warren County public Schools, Meredith College, and obtained a BA in English from Wake Forest College when it was located in Wake Forest, NC. For over 25 years, Sarah taught English and Spanish in Warren Co, Wake Co., and at St. Andrews Presbyterian College, Laurinburg NC. For 18 years, she worked in the library at St. Mary's College in Raleigh, NC, retiring in 1998.

Sarah married the love of her life, Thomas Hartful Johnson in 1956 and they were the parents of daughter, Annie Johnson Stamm and son, Miles Thomas Johnson. Sarah was proceeded in death by her husband in 1980 as well as her brothers, W. A. Miles, Duke Miles, and Randolph Miles.

A devoted Christian and member of St. Giles Presbyterian Church in Raleigh for over 51 years, Sarah served faithfully as a church leader. Her strong commitment to God and her church was evident in her deep and abiding faith. A kind, loving heart and generous spirit filled Sarah's 93 years with blessings for all who loved her.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 10th at 3:00pm at St. Giles Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, with visitation to follow in the Fellowship Hall.

For the last four and 1/2 years, Sarah made Elmcroft of Northridge her home. She received exceptional care through those years and was a bright, sweet light to staff and residents alike. Many thanks to all the wonderful staff at Elmcroft, Heartland Hospice, Rex Hospital 5 East, BellaRose, and Transitions LifeCare.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 5101 Oak Park Rd. Raleigh, NC. 27612, Saint Mary's School, 900 Hillsborough St. Raleigh, NC, Heartland Hospice, or Transitions LifeCare.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 6, 2019
