Sarah Rivers


Sarah Anne Poole Rivers

June 22, 1967 - March 27, 2019

Raleigh

Sarah Ann Poole Rivers, our dear daughter, mother, wife, sister, aunt, niece and friend, passed away on March 27, 2019 after an extended illness. She was a 1990 graduate of the North Carolina School of the Arts and toured as a stage manager with national opera companies including the San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera and Cleveland Lyric Opera. With her sister she opened the first Dream Dinners franchise in North Carolina. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas "Buddy" Poole. She leaves her husband, Howard Kushner, sons Alex Rivers and Jackson Rivers, mother Ginny Going, sister, Amy Crum, stepfather Thomas Henderson, stepmother Lynne Poole, stepsisters Meredith Henderson and Erica Henderson-Smith, niece and nephews Zach, Emma, Liam and Jacob, aunts Martha Brinson and Nora Kuper and uncle John Kuper. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Raleigh Little Theater www.raleighlittletheater.org/donate/ or Pullen Memorial Baptist Church www.pullen.org/donate/ For a fuller recounting of her life, please visit her memorial page at https://www.forevermissed.com/sarah-rivers
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019
