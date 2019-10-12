Home

O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
1310 South Main Street
Lillington, NC 27546
(910) 893-3232
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Spring Hill United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Spring Hill United Methodist Church
Sarah Seifert


1941 - 2019
Sarah Seifert Obituary
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart Seifert

August 9, 1941 - October 11, 2019

Broadway

Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Stewart "Peggy" Seifert, 78, of Broadway, passed away October 11, 2019.

Peggy was long involved in public service, ranging from administrative work in the N.C. Attorney General's Office, the U.S. Senate (Senator Robert Morgan), the U.S. House of Representatives (Congressman Walter Jones, Sr.), and the N.C. Court of Appeals (Chief Judge Linda McGee).

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 3 pm at Spring Hill United Methodist Church with Rev. Jay Winston presiding. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Duncan Archie Stewart and Sarah McPhail Stewart; and several brothers and sisters.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Gerald Seifert; step-daughter, Rachel Anne Seifert of Versailles, KY and Amelia Island, FL; sister, Marie Jaggers; two brothers, Caviness Ray Stewart and James Garner Stewart and wife, Wyatt; sister-in-law, Helen Cox Stewart; and many many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 1:30 to 3 pm at the church.

Memorials may be made to Save The Children or UNICEF.
Published in The News & Observer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
