Sarah Whittington Altman



October 17, 1942 - August 7, 2020



Raleigh



Sarah Whittington Altman, 77, passed away at her home on Friday, August 7, 2020, the 60th anniversary of her wedding to husband, Bruce Altman.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Angier. In addition to her husband, Bruce, she is survived by daughter, Jo Altman Todd (Steve) of Four Oaks; son, Steve Altman (Fran) of Fuquay-Varina; brother, Richard Whittington (Ann) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Heath Forbes (Jill) of Hanahan, SC, Trever Forbes (Caley) of Seminole, FL, Chase and Jake Altman both of Fuquay-Varina ; great-grandchildren, Will, Ellie, Micah, Eli and Lydia Forbes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Holton Whittington and Addie Coats Whittington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing in Sarah's memory.



