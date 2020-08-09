1/1
Sarah W. Altman
Sarah Whittington Altman

October 17, 1942 - August 7, 2020

Raleigh

Sarah Whittington Altman, 77, passed away at her home on Friday, August 7, 2020, the 60th anniversary of her wedding to husband, Bruce Altman.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Angier. In addition to her husband, Bruce, she is survived by daughter, Jo Altman Todd (Steve) of Four Oaks; son, Steve Altman (Fran) of Fuquay-Varina; brother, Richard Whittington (Ann) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Heath Forbes (Jill) of Hanahan, SC, Trever Forbes (Caley) of Seminole, FL, Chase and Jake Altman both of Fuquay-Varina ; great-grandchildren, Will, Ellie, Micah, Eli and Lydia Forbes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Holton Whittington and Addie Coats Whittington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing in Sarah's memory.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
