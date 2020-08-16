1/1
Scott Cooper Drinkard Utah
1964 - 2020
Scott Cooper Drinkard Utah

June 21, 1964 - August 7, 2020

Wilmington

Mr. Scott Cooper Drinkard Utah died unexpectedly in his home on August 7, 2020 in Wilmington, NC at the age of 56.

Scott is survived by his mother, Sally C. Drinkard, of Gibsonville, NC; brothers Jed Shea of Leawood, KS and Brett Drinkard of Southport, NC; sisters Catherine Manuel of Wilmington, NC and Sally Lyn Drinkard of Mission Viejo, CA; and his golden retriever puppy, Stitch. He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Drinkard of Hickory, NC.

Scott was born on June 21, 1964 in Arlington, VA to Daniel and Sally Drinkard. He graduated from Southwest Guildford High School in 1982 and UNC-Wilmington in 1986 with a BA in Communication Studies. Scott enjoyed playing the guitar, flying, and his years in offshore boat racing. He was happiest on the water and with his loyal companion, Reno. Pil Sung!

No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can make donations in memoriam to Paws Place Dog Rescue (242 George II Hwy, Winnabow, NC 92479).

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 15, 2020
My prayers to the family
Penny Taylor
Friend
