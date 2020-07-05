1/1
Scott Nothstein
1975 - 2020
SCOTT EDWARDS NOTHSTEIN

May 15, 1975 - June 29, 2020

Cary

Scott passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020 at his home in Cary, NC.

Scott and his twin brother, Chris, were born May 15, 1975 in Baltimore, Maryland. Their early years were marked by a shared "twin" language and fierce loyalty to one another. He moved to York, PA in 1985, graduating from Central York High School in 1993. In 1998, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Politics from Wake Forest University.

Scott was known for his engaging personality and sly wit. An avid fan of The Simpsons, he and his twin brother would have conversations composed entirely of show dialogue. Scott and his dad loved to talk sports and Sunday calls were filled with talk of the New York Yankees, dad's Villanova Wildcats and Scott's beloved Wake Forest Demon Deacons. He loved to travel, visiting Russia in 2017 and joined his family on several European vacations. He loved all things German, from Oktoberfest to wurst to his favorite soccer club, Bayern München.

If you wish to honor Scott's life, please make a gift in his name to a local "No-Kill" animal shelter. Scott loved animals; particularly cats, starting with Thumbs – a 6 toed calico who joined the family when the twins turned 7 - up through his most recent cat adoptee – Kallie.

He is survived by his parents; Keith and Pam Nothstein – Mt Pleasant, SC, his mother, Barbara Edwards – Westminster, MD, his twin brother Chris Nothstein – Durham, NC, his half-brother, Kevin Nothstein – Brush, Colorado and his step-grandmother – Mildred Lauther, York, PA.

Private arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Cary, NC

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
