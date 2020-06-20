Scott Ward



July 1980- June 2020



Raleigh



Scott Ward of Raleigh NC passed unexpectedly June 10, 2020. Scott was born July 15 1980 in Raleigh, NC and attended Millbrook High School (graduated Jenkins High School , Savannah GA) He received degrees from ECU and NCCU. Scott was a athletic trainer at Fike High School in Wilson NC and an amazing trainer. While thriving in the training environment, where he saved many lives, his real passion was wrestling. The sport of wrestling fed his soul. His passion for wrestling was beyond compare. Coach Scott was incredibly well known and influential in the wrestling community of Raleigh and across North Carolina.



Scott not only loved wrestling, he loved teaching others about the sport. Scott coached for numerous organizations in the Raleigh areas for more than 17 years. During that time, Scott helped many wrestlers achieve their dream of becoming a state qualifier, state placer, state champion, or a national all-American. The mentoring that he provided to the wrestlers did not stop at wrestling technique. He was interested in their schoolwork, life goals, career aspirations. Scott was selfless. He committed his time to anyone that wanted to learn and wanted to work hard towards any of their goals. Scott spent an enormous time studying the sport and learning new techniques so he could pass that knowledge on to his wrestlers.



Scott also had great affection for his Weimaraners. He is survived by his dog Coleson, who misses him terribly.



Some would say "Scott knew something about everything!" He had a love for information, and it fed his soul to seek more information, daily. Beyond wrestling he was a huge fan of MMA, Formula One and his dozens of podcasts. He elevated those around him. He could talk to anyone about anything, and you left any conversation a smarter person.



Scott was a huge presence in so many of our lives and his loss leaves a huge absence we will all struggle to navigate in future.



He is survived by his adoring longtime partner and love of his life, Catherine Cooper, his mom Carol Newell, stepfather Bill Newell, step sister Jasmine Newell, Aunt Gerrie Blackwelder & Uncle Darrell "Butch" Blackwelder, his dog Coleson and countless friends across the country through wrestling and work.We love you Scott!



In lieu of flowers please consider donation to Fike High School wrestling program



500 Harrison Drive Wilson, NC 27893



Attn: Tom Nelson



A celebration of Scott will be planned for a later date when we can all gather safely due to Covid.



