Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Seabrook Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seabrook Orson Shaffer


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seabrook Orson Shaffer Obituary
Seabrook Orson Shaffer

April 3,1947 - March 5, 2020

Wake Forest

Seabrook Orson Shaffer, 72, died peacefully on March 5th at his home in Wake Forest, NC. He was born on April 3,1947 in Jacksonville, Florida, the oldest son of Kasimir Mumby Shaffer and Joseph Orson Shaffer. He grew up in Jacksonville and attended Robert E. Lee High School and later was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. In 1967 he married Virginia Summerson Nutt and in 1968 joined the Navy for 4 years. In 1986 he married Cathy Mary Miller.

In 1993 Cathy and Brook made their home in Raleigh and Brook became a devoted team member of Raleigh's UBS Financial Services as a financial advisor spending a total of 36 years with the company. Cathy and Brook attended St. Michaels Episcopal Church. Brook was on the Finance and Endowment Committee and also went on two church missions to Honduras.

Brook liked playing golf, fine wine, and spending time with friends, family and his dog, Charlie. He enjoyed maintaining his status as an enigma with a twinkle in his eye. He will be remembered for his zest for life, his way, and the smile he had while doing it.

He is predeceased by his first wife, Virginia Summerson Nutt, and survived by his former wife, Catherine Shaffer Webb, sister, Ava Shaffer Emerson, brother, Joseph Martin Shaffer (Marty), daughter, Virginia Branden Shaffer, and granddaughter, Jessica Amber Shaffer. He has many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service at St. Michael's Episcopal Church will be delayed due to the Coronavirus.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seabrook's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -