Seabrook Orson Shaffer
April 3,1947 - March 5, 2020
Wake Forest
Seabrook Orson Shaffer, 72, died peacefully on March 5th at his home in Wake Forest, NC. He was born on April 3,1947 in Jacksonville, Florida, the oldest son of Kasimir Mumby Shaffer and Joseph Orson Shaffer. He grew up in Jacksonville and attended Robert E. Lee High School and later was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. In 1967 he married Virginia Summerson Nutt and in 1968 joined the Navy for 4 years. In 1986 he married Cathy Mary Miller.
In 1993 Cathy and Brook made their home in Raleigh and Brook became a devoted team member of Raleigh's UBS Financial Services as a financial advisor spending a total of 36 years with the company. Cathy and Brook attended St. Michaels Episcopal Church. Brook was on the Finance and Endowment Committee and also went on two church missions to Honduras.
Brook liked playing golf, fine wine, and spending time with friends, family and his dog, Charlie. He enjoyed maintaining his status as an enigma with a twinkle in his eye. He will be remembered for his zest for life, his way, and the smile he had while doing it.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Virginia Summerson Nutt, and survived by his former wife, Catherine Shaffer Webb, sister, Ava Shaffer Emerson, brother, Joseph Martin Shaffer (Marty), daughter, Virginia Branden Shaffer, and granddaughter, Jessica Amber Shaffer. He has many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service at St. Michael's Episcopal Church will be delayed due to the Coronavirus.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 2, 2020