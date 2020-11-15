1/1
Seawell R. Turner III
Seawell Ross Turner, III

Florida

After battling an aggressive pancreatic cancer, at 5:45 AM on November 5th, Seawell Ross Turner, III, joined his father in heaven. While under the care of hospice at his home in Davenport, Florida, his wife, Pamela Turner, and his youngest daughter, Samantha Turner, held his hand as he drew his final breath. Born to parents Seawell Ross Turner, Jr., and Rachel Smith Turner in Washington D. C. on December 29, 1948, Seawell spent over 60 years of his life in North Carolina. Aside from his wife, Pamela, and his youngest daughter, Samantha, he is also survived by his mother Rachel Turner, sister Mary Ann Turner, daughters Camilla (Mrs. Michael Lambert) and Amanda (Mrs. Jeffrey Boykin), stepdaughter Melissa (Mrs. Louis Nowakowski), stepson Drew Harrison (and wife Jian), their collective total of 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His family is sorrowful for the great man they have lost, but also relieved that his suffering has ended. May he rest in peace.

Please visit brownwynneraleigh.com for the full obituary and details on arrangements and services.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
