Shannon Freeman Whitaker Ahmed
September 25, 1975 ~ October 15, 2020
Mooresville
Shannon Autumn Freeman Whitaker Ahmed, 45, passed away suddenly at her home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1975 in Orange County.
Shannon was a hairstylist and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an inspiration to a lot of people, a loving and given person, who always thought of others before herself. Shannon always remembered everyone's birthday and enjoyed sending cards. She enjoyed watching the Elevation Church on Sunday mornings.
Shannon is survived by her husband, Taufique "Tee" Ahmed; her daughter who she adored, Destini Autumn Whitaker and her boyfriend, Zach Blake; her father, George "Tom" Thomas Freeman, Jr. and his wife, Wanda; sisters, Christy Freeman (Harold Summey), Denise Freeman (Jimmy French) and Angela Freeman (Ron Helterbran); brothers, Ricky Freeman(Vanessa), Tommy Freeman, Jason Freeman, David Smith and Greg Smith; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Anne Tyson.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Alamance Memorial Park by Pastor Kevin Hinton. Shannon will be available for viewing from 8:00am to 11:30am Thursday prior to the service at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory. You may send condolences and sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com
.