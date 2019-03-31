Shannon Coble Kimball



September 25, 1931 - March 27, 2019



Smithfield



Shannon Coble Kimball died peacefully March 27 in her home in Smithfield, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Ross Kimball.



Shannon was born September 25, 1931 in Mt. Ulla, NC to Scott Brown Coble and Margaret Susan Stiles Coble. She was one of four children with three siblings surviving her: Scott B. Coble, Susan Coble Larmore and William Mark Coble. She graduated from Flora McDonald School after which she and Bill Kimball were married on May 27, 1951. Shannon and Bill would frequently tell the story of how Shannon's mother was the match-maker for their relationship. Early in their marriage Shannon and Bill lived in AZ before returning as a young family to NC where they relocated to and remained in Smithfield, NC.



In addition to raising her five children, Shannon was very active in many areas of her church life, First Presbyterian Church. One notable accomplishment that she was proud of was the formation of the First Presbyterian Preschool. Other areas of involvement with her church family included serving for many years as a Deacon as well as attendance in circle groups. In 1985, she was awarded a Lifetime Membership by the Presbyterian Women to honor her commitment and devotion to the church.



Eventually, her love of flowers and her empty nest prompted Shannon to work at Bolton's Florist and Smithfield City Florist.



Shannon is survived by her children: Larry Ross Kimball and wife Sharon S. Kimball; Jo Kimball James (husband Charles W. James preceded in death); Nancy Kimball Hardy and husband James H. Hardy, Jr; William Scott Kimball and wife Brigitte M. Kimball; John Frederick Kimball and wife Suzanne D. Kimball. She is also survived by her grandchildren William Ross Kimball II and Lauren Catalano; Anna Hardy Flippin and D. Matthew Flippin; James Isaiah Hardy and Christina A. Hardy; Andrew Martin Kimball; Naomi Kimball Weitz; Brandon Scott Kimball and Phillip Matthew Kimball; great-grandchildren: William Hardy Flippin and Austin Jackson Flippin.



Other family members surviving her include Bill's sisters: Carolyn Kimball Sloop, Julia Ann Kimball Freeze and Rebecca Kimball Gray; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews are all a part of this large extended family.



The family extends a grateful heart to her caregivers: Shannon Watson, Murielle Francisco, Arielle Watson and Rosie Ocean who took such good care of Shannon.



A celebration of life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Smithfield on April 6 at 1pm. Visitation to follow the service. The committal service will follow at 3pm in the New Riverside Extension Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Building Fund of First Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 1159 Smithfield, NC 27577.