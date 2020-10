Sharon Hoy AlvarezRaleighSharon Hoy Alvarez, age 65, unexpectedly passed away on October 11, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, Francis Nixon Hoy and Shirley Johnson Hoy. She is survived by her brother Timothy P. Hoy and wife, Betty Y. Hoy. She is also survived by her dear cousin, Beverly Strickland, and husband Ronnie Strickland, who played an important and loving role in Sharon's life over many years. A full obituary is available at: CremationSocietyNC.com