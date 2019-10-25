Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
More Obituaries for Sharon Diebolt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon (Shaye) Diebolt

Sharon (Shaye) Diebolt Obituary
Sharon (Shaye) Diebolt

Cary, NC

Sharon (Shaye) Patricia Diebolt, 77, passed away on October 21, 2019. Shaye was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. While raising three children, Shaye stayed busy with the activities in which her family was involved and volunteering for numerous school and community activities. After her children were grown, Shaye enjoyed spending time at the lake house, scuba diving, and attending as many games as possible to watch her grandsons play. Shaye is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, John; two sons, John (Johnny) and Kirk; her daughter, Linda; three grandsons, Troy, Jack and Dutch Diebolt; her sister, Shirley Cashion; and three brothers, John, Tom and Rusty Bolton. Shaye will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to the UNC Cancer Center. https://uncmedicine.org/shaye/
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 25, 2019
