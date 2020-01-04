|
Sharon Hansen Horn
August 15, 1942 - December 15, 2019
Durham
Sharon Hansen Horn, 77, of Durham, NC, formerly of New Bern, NC and originally from Arlington, VA, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her home in Durham, NC. Sharon was born on August 15, 1942, in Washington, DC and was preceded in death by her husband, Dean A. Horn.
Sharon was a member of the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Arlington, VA.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelley Lenker, and grandson, Michael Lenker. Sharon is also survived by her four siblings; Averill M. Hansen, Jr. (Susanne), Barbara Lunde (Eric), Arthur Hansen and Roxane Hair (Bill); four nephews and four nieces.
Sharon will always be remembered for her colorful presence that she added to everyone who was part of her life.
A celebration of her life was held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1:30 pm at the Croasdaile Farm community chapel, 2600 Croasdaile Farm Parkway, Durham, NC 27705. At a later date, Sharon will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA where her husband is already interned.
Sharon loved animals, especially dogs and during her lifetime loved and cared for numerous dogs and assisted other animals through her contributions. Donations in her name may be made to: ASPCA, www.aspca.org/donate or Animal Protection Society of Durham, 2117 E Club Blvd, Durham, NC, www.apsofdurham.org .
Sharon's family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC www.hallwynne.com .
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 4, 2020