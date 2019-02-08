Sharon Lee Pelt



April 8, 1946 - February 4, 2019



Mount Pleasant, SC



Sharon Lee Pelt, 72, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Julius Grey Pelt, died Monday, February 4, 2019 in a Charleston hospital surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road on Friday from 12:30 PM until time of the service. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Millbrook United Methodist Church, 1712 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh, NC 27609 at 1:00 pm. Sharon was born in 1946 and grew up in Loris, South Carolina, daughter of the late Norman Monroe Rogers and the late Daphene Harrelson Rogers. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Coker College and a master's degree from the University of South Carolina. She recently retired as Vice President of Career Development and the Director of Fonville Moisey Center for Real Estate Studies. Her professional affiliations include NCAR (North Carolina Association of Realtors), NAR (National Association of Realtors), and RRAR (Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors). In addition, Sharon served as a board member for the North Carolina State Capitol Foundation. Sharon was a long time member of Millbrook United Methodist Church in Raleigh. She was a beloved wife, mother and sister and is survived by her husband of 48 years, Julius Pelt of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Jennifer Pelt Barnhart (Michael) of Mount Pleasant, SC; and sister, Kaye Rogers Ritchie (James B.) of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of SC, Memorial & Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary