Sharon Shultz Reynolds
December 31, 1958 - April 8, 2020
Raleigh
Sharon Shultz Reynolds, 61, of Raleigh, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family after a three year fight with ovarian cancer. She exhibited grace and spirit throughout her battle and encouraged others by maintaining an upbeat and positive attitude.
Sharon was born December 31, 1958 in Louisville, Kentucky to Merl and Ruth (Thompson) Shultz. She is survived by her husband Stacey Wade Reynolds, step-daughter Lindsey Reynolds Bridges (Mike) of Beaufort and two grandsons, Mason and Ozzie; two brothers, Bryant (Tamara) Shultz of Raleigh, NC, and Tim (Tina) Shultz of Graham, NC, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Edwin Shultz, Jr. of Charlotte, NC.
Sharon was a kind and compassionate Christian who loved gardening, baking and spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid gardener and the hours she spent tending her flowers and shrubs yielded a scene of beauty and tranquility. She delighted in presenting her signature Red Velvet Cake to friends and family at Christmastime and she could be counted upon to whip up a Carolina Fudge Cake for many special occasions, including family beach trips. She enjoyed traveling and she and her husband took several wonderful extended trips exploring much of the United States and Canada.
Sharon was a beloved wife, sister, sister-in-law, mother, grandmother and daughter. She was especially devoted to her parents, both of whom passed away last year. In spite of her own illness, she remained a constant in their lives and she cared for them as much as possible.
No service or visitation is planned at this time but a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Raleigh United Methodist Church, Safe Haven for Cats, SPCA, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at both UNC Chapel Hill and UNC Rex. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at UNC Rex Cancer Center for their tireless work assisting Sharon. Much heartfelt thanks to staff and caregivers from Heartland Hospice for keeping her comfortable as she transitioned to eternal life.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2020