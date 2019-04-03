Sharon Smith Bostic



April6, 1950 ~ April 1, 2019



Raleigh



Sharon Smith Bostic, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully at her home on April 1, 2019. Sharon was born on April 6, 1950 and spent her early years in Benson and Dunn, NC. She was the daughter of the late Jesse Nowell Smith, Jr. and Hazel Gregory Smith. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert "Butch" Nowell Smith.



Sharon attended East Carolina University and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She remained very close to her sisters throughout her life. Sharon graduated from ECU in 1973 with a degree in Early Education. She began her teaching career by teaching kindergarten in Dunn, NC. She married Jack Bostic in 1974 and moved to Little Switzerland, in western NC. She continued teaching kindergarten in Marion, NC. With the birth of her daughter, they returned to eastern NC and settled in Raleigh, NC. Sharon was active at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and loved teaching preschool with "Miss Sue".



Sharon had an outgoing and engaging personality and maintained many very close friendships. She thrived and enjoyed being with her friends. Sharon was known for her positive outlook on life and found hope even in extreme health adversity. She never faltered in her faith and devotion to her family. Sharon dearly loved her daughter, Jenny, son, Will and husband, Jack. She was known by many names: Smith, Shay Shay, Miss Sharon, Shendon, and the "Best Bostic".



A celebration of life service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Edenton Street United Methodist Church in Raleigh. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Edenton Street United Methodist Church. The burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn at 1:30 p.m.



Sharon is survived by her husband, Jack Bostic, daughter, Jenny Brown and husband Jason, and her son, Will Bostic and wife Emily, all of Raleigh. Also by her grandchildren: Anna Claire Brown, Eleanor Rollins Brown, Benjamin Bryant Brown, Katherine Rollins Bostic, and John William Bostic. Her nieces, daughters of Robert "Butch" Nowell and Beth Smith; Adelaide Smith, Nicole Smith, and Megan Smith all of Wilmington. Sharon is also survived by her brother, J. Nowell Smith III and wife Ava of Dunn. He is the stem cell donor who extended her life for an additional 15 years.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Duke Adult Blood & Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic, 2400 Pratt Street, Durham, NC 27705. The family extends their gratitude for the love and care from Mitchell Horwitz, MD and the nurses from 9200: Jeanne Verrecchio and Edith Tillman-Reeves.



Services are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home of Dunn.