Shawn Middlebrooks



May 2, 1986 - July 4, 2020



Apex



Shawn Middlebrooks, 34, of Apex, N.C., passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.



Mr. Middlebrooks was a graduate of Hampden-Sydney (VA) College, and the North Carolina Central University School of Law, where he earned his juris doctor degree in 2011. He is survived by his wife Jessica, their two daughters, Victoria and Olivia, his mother, Mrs. Carolyn Middlebrooks of Savannah, GA, and two brothers, Nicholas Middlebrooks of Savannah, GA., and Warren Middlebrooks Jr. of Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Middlebrooks Sr., also of Savannah, GA.



A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the C.A. Haywood Sr. Memorial Chapel on 2415 S. Wilmington Street in Raleigh at 1 PM. The service will be preceded by a 12:30 PM visitation. The funeral home is requesting that all attendees wear a face covering or mask for the viewing and service per the state guidelines to avoid any potential spread of COVID-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store