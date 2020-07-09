1/
Shawn Middlebrooks
1986 - 2020
Shawn Middlebrooks

May 2, 1986 - July 4, 2020

Apex

Shawn Middlebrooks, 34, of Apex, N.C., passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Mr. Middlebrooks was a graduate of Hampden-Sydney (VA) College, and the North Carolina Central University School of Law, where he earned his juris doctor degree in 2011. He is survived by his wife Jessica, their two daughters, Victoria and Olivia, his mother, Mrs. Carolyn Middlebrooks of Savannah, GA, and two brothers, Nicholas Middlebrooks of Savannah, GA., and Warren Middlebrooks Jr. of Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Middlebrooks Sr., also of Savannah, GA.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the C.A. Haywood Sr. Memorial Chapel on 2415 S. Wilmington Street in Raleigh at 1 PM. The service will be preceded by a 12:30 PM visitation. The funeral home is requesting that all attendees wear a face covering or mask for the viewing and service per the state guidelines to avoid any potential spread of COVID-19.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
12:30 PM
Haywood Funeral Home
JUL
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Haywood Funeral Home
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Prayers to his family during this difficult time. Shawn was a classmate and teammate of mine at Hampden-Sydney College and I will miss him dearly. Fly high #38! We love you!!
Kyle Booker
Friend
