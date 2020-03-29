|
|
Sheila KennedyBurns Cordle
Tarboro
Sheila Burns Cordle passed away on Friday, March 27th, 2020. Sheila was born on April 4, 1939 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Jack and Nan Kennedy. She was raised in Belleair and Clearwater, FL and graduated from Florida State in 1960 and PSCE in Richmond,VA in 1962. That same year she married the Rev. Robert Enoch Burns III and they were called to their first church in Mt. Olive, NC. In 1968 Sheila and Bob moved to Tarboro and ministered to the congregation of Howard Memorial Presbyterian Church for 35 years. As a minister's wife, she wore many hats and she remained devoted to her church family throughout her life. Sheila was a gifted vocalist and her solos, particularly at Christmas, brought joy to many for decades.
She also gave much of her time to the community; she served on the boards of The Friends of the Library, The Women's Club, Habitat for Humanity and even started a Cub Scout pack at Howard Memorial, along with Mabel Gaskill. Two education degrees, and a life long love of learning, led Sheila to teach English to grades 7 through 12 at Tarboro Edgecombe Academy for 7 years. She then owned and ran the speciality boutique Above and Beyond for 29 years.
Sheila wa a devoted and loving mother to her three sons; Rob, Chris and Grey. She accomplished a lot during her time in Edgecombe County but being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother is something she truly cherished.
Bob passed away in 2003, but Sheila was fortunate to find a second love in Tom Cordle. They married in 2006 and spent many happy years traveling to see friends and family and spending time at Holden Beach.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Cordle, her three children, Robert IV, Chris (Julie), and Grey, six grandchildren, Elizabeth Burns (Sam Lewis), Robert Burns V, Araminta Burns, Kaylah Macauley (Shawn Macauley), Anna Underwood and Carly Cordle and two great-grandchildren, Joseph Lewis and Kennedy Macauley and her step daughters, Ellen (Lee Underwood), Betsy Cordle and Catherine Cordle.
Memorials may be given to Howard Memorial Presbyterian Church, Tarboro, NC or the .
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2020