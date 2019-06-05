Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Sheila Dianne Renfrow Obituary
Sheila Dianne Renfrow, 58, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner.

Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Roland Renfrow.

She is survived by her loving family which includes her mother, Rudean Senter and husband, Walt of Willow Spring; sisters, Yvonne Renfrow and companion, Tommy Avent of Raeford, Renee Coleman and husband, Craig of Key Largo, FL; brother, Randy Renfrow and wife, Diane of Willow Spring; half-sister, Candice Renfrow and fiancé, Mert; half-brothers, Johnny Cottle of Kenly, Colton Renfrow and fiancée, Miranda of Kenly; feline companions, Swanky and Sam; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

An avid feline rescuer, the family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Tarboro Trap, Neuter, Return: c/o Tarboro Animal Clinic: 2218 N. Main St., Tarboro, NC 27886.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 5, 2019
