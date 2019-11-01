|
|
Sheila Balfour Goodman
May 13, 1936 - October 31, 2019
Raleigh
Sheila Mary Balfour Dail Goodman died October 31, 2019, after a valiant battle with breast cancer.
Sheila was born May 13, 1936, to British immigrants living on a farm on the Hoke County/Robeson County line. Napier Humphrey Goldie Balfour was a Scotsman from Edinburgh who served as an artillery sergeant with the American Expeditionary Force in World War I, then purchased a farm near Lumber Bridge, N.C. His bride, Victoria May Greenfield Balfour, from Weybridge, Surrey, England, had served as a governess in Europe and Hawaii before emigrating to the eastern U.S. Sheila grew up on Inverleith Farm, named for Inverleith House, where her Balfour great-grandfather and great-uncle had served as Regius Keepers of the Royal Botanic Garden of Edinburgh.
After graduating from Hoke County High School in Raeford, Sheila attended Meredith College, where she majored in social work and minored in religion. She graduated in 1958, married and settled in the Raleigh area, and gave birth to two sons – Sean Balfour in 1960 and Andrew Scot in 1962. Her first marriage ended in 1968, but Sheila soon met Dr. Major M. Goodman, a professor in the Statistics Department at N.C. State University. They were married in August 1970.
Sheila was active in her community. She spent several years teaching for a program that assisted youth in obtaining high school equivalency, and later served as director of the Wake County Guardian Ad Litem program. She also served for many years on the Raleigh Greenway Commission, where she got to know many local politicians and community leaders. She was active in several churches throughout her life, beginning with her beloved Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church. After settling in Raleigh, she attended West Raleigh Presbyterian, Longview Methodist, Milner Presbyterian, and most recently, Trinity Presbyterian. She also had a gift for singing, participating in her church choirs and as a member of the Capital Area Community Chorus and the Cardinal Singers.
Sheila also traveled extensively with Major, who went on to become William Neal Reynolds Professor of Crop Science at N.C. State and a member of the National Academy of Sciences. She attended conferences with him throughout the U.S., and in Mexico, Peru, Italy, Germany, and Serbia. They also made numerous trips to Great Britain to visit her many relatives in England and Scotland.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Dr. Major M. Goodman; her son, Sean Balfour Dail, and wife Maryann; her son, Andrew Scot Dail, and wife Robin; her grandchildren, Scot's son Josh and daughter Lindsey; her sister-in-law, Joan Balfour; her nephew, John Balfour, Jr., and wife Suzanne; and John and Suzanne's sons, Jonathan and Glenn. She will be buried beside her parents in the churchyard of her beloved Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church.
A funeral service will be held November 2 at 2 pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3120 N. New Hope Road in Raleigh with visitation at 1 pm in the church fellowship hall. Graveside services will be held November 3 at 3 pm at Lumber Bridge Presbyterian Church in Lumber Bridge, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3120 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh, NC 27604 or to .
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 1, 2019