Sheila Grey Boyette
Norfolk, VA
Sheila Grey Boyette, 73, died peacefully Monday, May 11, 2020 with her family by her side. Sheila was born June 12, 1946 in Knightdale to the late Grover Cedric "GC" Boyette and Willie Grey Boyette. Her family moved to Raleigh in 1957, and Sheila graduated from Enloe High School in 1964.
She had a very successful career at First Citizens Bank in Raleigh before retiring in 2010 with 38 years of service. Sheila lived in the Green Pines subdivision of Knightdale for over 40 years, and was a long time member of Green Pines Baptist Church, before moving to Norfolk, VA in 2017 to be near her daughter and grandchildren. Sheila loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Scarboro of Norfolk, Virginia; two brothers: Bruce Boyette and Andy Boyette both of Raleigh; two grandchildren: Sara Thomas and Trevor Scarboro and her great-grandson, Kai Vance, of Norfolk, Virginia.
A private graveside service will be held at Clyde's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life for Sheila will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Norfolk, VA
Sheila Grey Boyette, 73, died peacefully Monday, May 11, 2020 with her family by her side. Sheila was born June 12, 1946 in Knightdale to the late Grover Cedric "GC" Boyette and Willie Grey Boyette. Her family moved to Raleigh in 1957, and Sheila graduated from Enloe High School in 1964.
She had a very successful career at First Citizens Bank in Raleigh before retiring in 2010 with 38 years of service. Sheila lived in the Green Pines subdivision of Knightdale for over 40 years, and was a long time member of Green Pines Baptist Church, before moving to Norfolk, VA in 2017 to be near her daughter and grandchildren. Sheila loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Scarboro of Norfolk, Virginia; two brothers: Bruce Boyette and Andy Boyette both of Raleigh; two grandchildren: Sara Thomas and Trevor Scarboro and her great-grandson, Kai Vance, of Norfolk, Virginia.
A private graveside service will be held at Clyde's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life for Sheila will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 24, 2020.