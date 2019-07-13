|
Sheilah Gwen Wallis
February 14, 1940 - June 20, 2019
Apex
Sheilah Gwen Wallis, 79 of Apex died Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Born in Quebec, Canada, Sheilah lived in North Carolina for 39 years. Before Alzheimer's disease struck, she was a vivacious, kind and spiritual woman, who was curious about life, and happiest when there was music, dancing and walks to take. A very proud moment was her 1994 graduation from Meredith College.
Sheilah is survived by her husband of 43 years, John, daughter Kim (Scott) of Stanley, son Jeffrey (Jo) of Lewes, England, stepson Michael of Apex, sister Maureen (David) of Bolton, Ontario, and grandchildren Anna, Jacob and Willow.
A private service was held on Friday, July 12 followed by scattering of Sheilah's ashes.
Please make donations to the of North Carolina, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh NC 27612.
Published in The News & Observer on July 13, 2019