Shelba Laughton Spivey
October 16, 1937 - August 9, 2020
Cary
Mrs. Shelba Laughton Spivey, age 82, passed away on Sunday, August 9 at her home in Cary, NC after an extended illness. Born on October 16, 1937, she was the daughter of Mamie and George R. Laughton Sr. She was the loving wife of Gilmore 'Ted' Spivey for 63 years.
Mrs. Spivey graduated from Beaufort High School in 1956. She attended Hardbargers Business School. Mrs. Spivey worked as a bookkeeper and office manager before becoming the Trade Show Manager for her husband Ted's company.
She served as an active member of Westwood Baptist Church, Cary, NC and participated in several mission groups. Due to her health in later years, she was a faithful listener to the Haynes Barton Baptist Church televised services.
Ms. Spivey was a long time and dedicated member of the Cary Garden Club and the Circle of Friends Club where she developed many lasting friendships. For twenty years she attended Lifetime Enrichment Encore classes at North Carolina State University. She and her husband Ted enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States and Europe. They also shared a passion for sailing and being on the water.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents and two sisters, Faye Paul Cherry, Anna Lou Haskins and Sister-in Law, Anne Parkin. She is survived by her husband Ted Spivey, three brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Jean Laughton, Milton and Mary Laughton, and Raymond and Sue Laughton, all of Beaufort, NC. She and Ted were blessed with 12 wonderful nieces and nephews, 13 amazing grand-nieces and nephews, 13 adorable great-grand nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held for family and close friends at Bayview Cemetery, Morehead City on a date to be determined.
Shelba and her family are grateful for the excellent care she received from the Fresenius Dialysis Center of Cary. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC (transitionslifecare.org/donate
) founded as Hospice of Wake County in thanks for their guidance and support.
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com