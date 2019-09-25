|
|
Shelby Jean Barker Lowe
Fuquay-Varina
Shelby Jean Barker Lowe passed away Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019. Born in Cherryville, NC to the late, William Rhyne and Bell Barker.
She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Lowe; her oldest sister, Pauline Levi; four brothers, Howard Barker of Cherryville, NC, Clarence Barker of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Jack Barker of Dallas, TX, and Bill Barker of Houston, TX.
Shelby is survived by brother, Bob Barker and wife, Pat of Fuquay-Varina, NC; niece and nephew, Nancy and Raymond Symons, and Jeff Barker of Fuquay-Varina, NC.
She worked at Cooper Tools in Apex and Bob Barker Company in Fuquay-Varina, NC. She was a member of Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church and attended Woodhaven Baptist Church in Apex, NC.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 pm on Friday, September 27th at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, 301 Woodrow Street, Fuquay-Varina officiated by Pastor Eddie Eaton and Dr. Dave Stratton. A private interment will be at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Apex, NC.
Arrangement by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 25, 2019