Commander Sheldon Lloyd Sutton, US Navy, Retired
December 22, 1920 - August 16, 2020
Raleigh
Born December 22, 1920 in San Benito, TX to Harold William and Bernice Wolfersberger Sutton.
He spent the majority of his youth in central Illinois, graduating from Buda High School in 1938. He attended Illinois Wesleyan University where he played basketball and ran track including pole vault, but more significantly he went to the airport early in the morning before classes to take flying lessons and completed his solo certification. In 1941, when it became obvious to some that war was inevitable, he left his academic classes to become a Naval Flight Cadet. While waiting for orders to Pensacola, FL for flight training in early 1942 he worked for Curtis Aircraft St. Louis, Missouri. More importantly, a short distance from St.Louis was St. Charles and Lindenwood Women's Collage where he met Nina, his wife to be, a marriage of 76 years.
Impressing his superiors during his flight training, he was among a select group of aviators chosen for very specialized squadrons whose primary mission was long-range patrols where each aircraft flew alone. The typical patrol was 1000 miles out, and 1000 miles back, a patrol that was typically in excess of 11 hours of flight time and often flown at altitudes as low as 50 feet over the surface of the sea. It was this strategy that prompted Tokyo Rose on a broadcast from Japan, to name Sheldons squadron the "Blue Raiders". During his time as a plane commander in 1944, he became the Navy's #1 Ace for multi-engine aircraft in the Pacific theater with seven confirmed kills and gained a reputation as being able to fly his Navy PB4Y-1 (the Navy version of the B-24) like a fighter, a characterization originally made by one of his commanding officers. One of his exploits involved chasing an enemy single engine aircraft into a mountain, on what today is Taiwan, without his crew firing a single shot, an episode that was cited by the press in Chicago and was the subject of an NBC radio show. As a result of his record, Sheldon was given the option of receiving the Navy Cross singularly or having he and each of his crew receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC). He selected the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for he and crew stating that his proudest achievement was to bring his entire crew home unscathed. At the end of the war he was among the most decorated aviators in the Navy.
After the end of the war, among his assignments was as a pilot in the Naval Air Transport Service (NATS), which later was joined with Air Force assets as the Military Air Transport Service (MATS) in support of the Berlin Airlift. Also, as a pilot in the MATS, he had the distinction of being the first US military aircraft to land in the State of Israel within hours of its founding.
In one of the many highlights of his career, he was selected as one of the originators of the Senior Staff College, a special course for senior officers from allied navies that continues today as a component of the Naval War College in Newport, RI. There he met, taught and befriended senior naval officers from around the world most of whom went on to be senior leaders of their nations and many of whom became enduring lifelong friends.
At the beginning of the Vietnam War, he was the Commanding Officer of the Combat Information Center on the USS Midway that had its home port in Alameda, California.
After earning his BA degree and retiring as a Commander in June 1964, he worked for Westinghouse in its Underseas Division in Annapolis and Baltimore, MD and then transferred to and retired from the Westinghouse Meter Division in Raleigh, NC. In the latter case, he was highly successful as the only non-engineer in an engineering department that was focused on the marketing of Westinghouse's nuclear powerplant technology.
He was known for his positive attitude, ever present smile and having never met a stranger. Until his passing, he was a member of the Liberator Club B-24, PB4Y-1 and Raleigh American Legion Post #1.
Mr. Sutton is survived by his beloved wife Orlene (more widely known as Nina), his children Sheldon (Pat) Sutton, Gregory (Ann) Sutton and Sydney Cheryl Sutton; grandchildren, Andy (Mimi) Boran, Nancy Travers and Zachary (Margaret) Sutton and six great-grand-children, Travers Eubank, Ann Gardner Eubank, Luke Boran and Campbell, Eleanor and Elizabeth Sutton; many special friends including Bill and Joanne Lawson.
Immediate relative Louis Williams, Craig Sutton, Marcy Tremain.
