Shelley Mattox



April 6,1935 - February 11,2019



Chapel Hill



Shelley Mattox was born in New York City. She profited by the numerous offerings of the city and they made a big impression on her, forming her desire to experience the world and it's many cultures. While she attended the Sorbonne and also achieved a Masters in Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, she decided not to pursue her interest in becoming a physician, instead opting to focus on being a world traveler. She had no regrets and felt that her experiences allowed her to accept all cultures, noting that she learned that we are more similar than different, that our dreams and aspirations are held in common.



In Delhi, India, 1969 Shelley met her beloved spouse, Henry, who preceded her in death February 24, 2016. They were married in Haiti in 1972 and enjoyed a rich life together during Henry's career in the United States Foreign Service. They both shared a love of experiencing the world. Shelley was active in the Government Service Wives Committee.



When Henry retired in 1980, they moved to Chapel Hill so that Henry could teach and write. Shelley pursued her love of breeding German Shepherds. In 2000, they moved to the Kirkwood community and Shelley began her contribution by her service on the Board of Directors. For many years, she was a volunteer at UNC Hospital.



Shelley is survived by Henry's three children: Rosalind Kuhn, Robert Mattox, and Richard Mattox.