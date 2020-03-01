Home

Walker Funeral Home - Windsor
236 US 17 Bypass
Windsor, NC 27983
252-794-4578
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
Cashie Baptist Church

Shelton Andrew Leggett Sr.


1942 - 2020
Shelton Andrew Leggett Sr. Obituary
Shelton Andrew Leggett, Sr.

Feb. 14, 1942 - Feb. 26, 2020

Windsor

Shelton Andrew Leggett, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2020. He was born in Windsor, NC on February 14, 1942 to the late Andrew Jackson "AJ" and Audrey Byrd Leggett.

After graduation from Windsor High School he worked in the Brass Gallery of the Newport News Shipyard helping to build the "Enterprise" Ship until drafted into the US Army where he served as SP4 in 507 Transportation in Vietnam in 1964. When he came home from war he decided he would never leave Windsor again or work inside. He just wanted to enjoy God's beautiful creation and open space.

He was a devoted husband to the is wife Joan Copeland Leggett for 52 years and a devoted father to his son Shelton Andrew "Drew" Leggett, Jr. and loved his wife Jennifer as a daughter. Through this marriage God blessed him with two beautiful grandchildren Jackson Andrew and Whitley Blaire.

Shelton was a member of Cashie Baptist Church, served as Deacon and held several positions over the years serving his Lord.

Other surviving family members are a sister Carol Burks and husband Paul, a nephew Chris Burks and a niece Susan Creech.

A Celebration of life will be held at Cashie Baptist Church on March 1, 2020 and visitation will be at Walker Funeral Home February 29, 2020 from 6-7:30 PM.

God, Family and Friends completely filled his life with many blessings.

Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Leggett Family.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2020
