|
|
Sherry Constance Dean Cash
Raleigh
73, passed away June 7, 2019
At Transition Life Care of Raleigh.
Sherry was a mother, grandmother, aunt and loving sister.
Sherry was an avid reader, loved a good joke and made friends wherever she went. Sherry's infectious laugh, great sense of humor and kind heart will forever be missed. I'm so grateful to have had you in my life.
She is survived by daughters: Jennifer Schuler, Allison Hyde & Susan Medici
Grandchildren: Tucker & Lauren Schuler, Mackenzie Hyde Jacob, Abigail & Carson Medici
Two sisters: Cynthia Hicks ( Gary) of Florida , Joel Anne Griffis of Raleigh, & one Brother Joel Harrison Griffis of Raleigh, & niece Aubree
Hicks Forsyth of Florida
Published in The News & Observer on June 17, 2019