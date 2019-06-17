Home

Sherry C.D. Cash

Sherry C.D. Cash Obituary
Sherry Constance Dean Cash

Raleigh

73, passed away June 7, 2019

At Transition Life Care of Raleigh.

Sherry was a mother, grandmother, aunt and loving sister.

Sherry was an avid reader, loved a good joke and made friends wherever she went. Sherry's infectious laugh, great sense of humor and kind heart will forever be missed. I'm so grateful to have had you in my life.

She is survived by daughters: Jennifer Schuler, Allison Hyde & Susan Medici

Grandchildren: Tucker & Lauren Schuler, Mackenzie Hyde Jacob, Abigail & Carson Medici

Two sisters: Cynthia Hicks ( Gary) of Florida , Joel Anne Griffis of Raleigh, & one Brother Joel Harrison Griffis of Raleigh, & niece Aubree

Hicks Forsyth of Florida
Published in The News & Observer on June 17, 2019
