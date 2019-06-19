|
Sherry Constance (Dean) Cash
March 24, 1945-June 7, 2019
Garner
Sherry Dean Cash, 73, of Garner, passed away peacefully at Transitions Lifecare surrounded by her 3 daughters on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Sherry leaves behind a son, Michael Wahl; 3 daughters, Jennifer (Cash) Schuler, Allison (Cash) Hyde, and Susan (Cash) Medici; and 9 grandchildren. In addition to her children, Sherry is survived by 4 half-sisters and 2 half-brothers.
Sherry enjoyed reading, listening to music and spending time with her family. She had a huge heart and would have given anyone the shirt off of her back. This is how family and friends will remember her most.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services, however those wishing to honor her life can make donations in her name to Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on June 19, 2019