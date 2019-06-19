Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Cash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Constance Cash

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherry Constance Cash Obituary
Sherry Constance (Dean) Cash

March 24, 1945-June 7, 2019

Garner

Sherry Dean Cash, 73, of Garner, passed away peacefully at Transitions Lifecare surrounded by her 3 daughters on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Sherry leaves behind a son, Michael Wahl; 3 daughters, Jennifer (Cash) Schuler, Allison (Cash) Hyde, and Susan (Cash) Medici; and 9 grandchildren. In addition to her children, Sherry is survived by 4 half-sisters and 2 half-brothers.

Sherry enjoyed reading, listening to music and spending time with her family. She had a huge heart and would have given anyone the shirt off of her back. This is how family and friends will remember her most.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services, however those wishing to honor her life can make donations in her name to Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now