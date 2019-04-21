Sherry Joan Frank



Cary



Sherry was born in September 1937 in Page County, IA, the daughter of the late Harry and Irma Nothwehr. On July 26, she married Donald Frank of Norfolk, NE. They resided in Readlyn, IA; Bay City, MI; Hastings, NE; Waterloo, IA and Cary, NC.



Sherry served as a Lutheran school teacher for nearly 25 years. Church, school and music played central roles in Sherry's life. She was very active in school and church activities, often serving as organist for various parishes. After retirement Sherry performed volunteer work at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.



She is survived by her husband Donald; a son, Randall Frank and his wife Mary of Cary, NC; granddaughters, Hannah and Michelle; and her sister Jean Haake and husband Dale of Fort Dodge, IA.



In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by two sons, David and Gary; and a daughter Julie Frank Blackwell.



A Memorial Service will be held on May 4th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Resurrection Lutheran School, Cary. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2019