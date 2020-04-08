|
Sherry Sherwood Harris
February 25, 1928 - April 2, 2020
Pittsboro
Sherry S. Harris, 92 of Pittsboro, NC passed away peacefully on April 2 at her home in Fearrington Village with her family by her side. Sherry is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 69 years, Weston J. Harris.
Born and raised in Washington D.C., Sherry graduated from Notre Dame Academy. She was catapulted into the entertainment business at the age of 18 when she won a nationwide search contest to select the next singer for Tommy Dorsey's Orchestra. Never taking a singing lesson in her life and crazy about dance, she left for Hollywood where she sang regularly with the Dorsey Big Band and had an appearance in a film, "The Fabulous Dorseys." After Hollywood, she built her career in radio and live appearances in D.C. and Chicago, developing a show called, "A Date with Sherry." After her professional stint in radio, her gift for music and her passion for dance and theater continued with Connecticut Playmakers and local singing communities, including The Village Voices of Fearrington Village.
Sherry met her husband, Weston J. Harris, in the radio business in D.C., married in 1950 and had 5 children. Sherry was a supportive wife and played a significant role of partner as Wes's career demanded hospitality and entertainment over his 30 year career as an executive with NBC-TV in NYC and Los Angeles. Raising 5 children in Greenwich, CT, Sherry was active in PTA, school plays, and fervent fan at athletic events. She worked in retail merchandising, clothing sales, and as a fashion model. In 1990 Sherry and Wes retired to Fearrington Village and her generous spirit of giving was realized with her vast volunteer work with hospitals, UNC, Fearrington Cares, Women's Club, Habitat for Humanity, and local schools. An avid reader, Sherry also enjoyed bowling, tennis, and quilting. It was not only what she did but how she did it with a unique combination of grace and humor. She loved to see people laugh and smile. Sherry was an elegant, fun, and feisty woman.
Her two most treasured roles were as an extraordinary Mom and a loving Nana. Her 5 children, Michael, Brian (Cindy), Sherry "Dede," Kelly, Andrew (Carolyn) and 6 grandchildren, Courtney, Tim, Ellen, Michael, Catherine, and James. Her remarkable spirit and love for life impacted many extended family members and friends.
Due to the pandemic, a Mass at St. Thomas More, Chapel Hill and memorial reception will be held at a later date when all family and friends can gather to celebrate her life.
Memorial donations in memory of Sherry may be made to: Fearrington Cares, Fearrington Village, Pittsboro, NC 27312 or Terri's Hands Too, 2530 Meridian Parkway Suite 300, Durham, NC 27713.
The Harris family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 8, 2020