Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest

Sherry White

Sherry White Obituary
Sherry White

August 21, 1960- February 29, 2020

Wake Forest

Sherry White, 59, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born in Plattsburgh AFB, NY on August, 21st 1960 to Gerry and Gloria Davis. Sherry grew up in a military family and traveled throughout the United States and Japan, before the family settled down in Fayetteville. On October 4th, 1981, she married Johnny White and from that union had two children, Steven and Eric. They settled down in Wake Forest, and she worked at Springmoor Retirement Community for over 30 years. She and the boys spent many years traveling with their camper to Kerr Lake, Surf City, and the mountains. She was a proud grandmother, being called "Ganny" to her two granddaughters, Ellie and Stella. She loved all animals and particularly enjoyed always having a dog to snuggle with. She was a devoted mother and wife whose memory will be cherished forever. Services will be held on March 15th at 1pm at Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest. The family requests no flowers, but please honor Sherry's sister-in-law, Peggy Adams, by making donations to Rex Healthcare Foundation's Peggy Adams Scholarship Fund. Checks should be sent to Rex Healthcare at 2500 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020
