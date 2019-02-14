Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garner United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Garner United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Sherry Wilson Midgette

August 7, 1949 – February 12, 2019

Garner

Sherry Wilson Midgette, 69, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Garner United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral at the church. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.

She graduated from the NC School for the Deaf in Morganton, NC, class of 1970.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, John Wilson and Virginia Jones; sister, Lynn Crawley; brothers, Kent Wilson and Mark Wilson.

She is survived by her loving family which includes her husband of 45 years, Howard Boyce "Butch" Midgette, Jr.; daughters, Lucinda "Cindy" Wilbur and husband, Skip of Garner, Carol "Carrie" Midgette of Garner; grandchildren, Jacob Mathias Wilbur and Joshua Howard Wilbur; sisters, Chrystal Dees of Rocky Mount, Kim Emory and husband, Buddy of Rocky Mount; brother, John T. "Buddy" Wilson, Jr. and wife, Jean of Ft. Myers, FL; brother-in-law, Joe Midgette and wife, Sharon of Garner; canine companion, Bruce; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Deaf Missions: 21199 Greenville Rd., Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Please include in the memo line of your check, "Sherry Midgette."

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
