Sherwood Elington Johnson



February 23, 1928 - October 1, 2020



New Hill



Sherwood Ellington Johnson, 92, of New Hill died peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Mr. Johnson was born in Chatham County on February 23, 1928 to Claude Eugene Johnson and Susie Jane Johnson.



Mr. Johnson was a dedicated, hardworking farmer who taught his family the value of hard work and caring for the land and the animals. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mr. Johnson was a member of Olive Chapel Baptist Church, Apex.



He is survived by his son, Ray E. Johnson and wife Janet and daughter, Joy Wellons and husband, JV all of New Hill; grandchildren: Vickie Knott and husband, Jeremy, Amy Mott and husband, Brandon, Cameron Johnson and wife Marrei, and Jay Wellons and wife, Jan; eleven great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lillian Lee Prince Johnson, and his eleven siblings.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm at Olive Chapel Baptist Church, Apex. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Please use masks and social distancing in the sanctuary.



Memorial contributions may be made to Olive Chapel Baptist Church, 600 New Hill Olive Chapel Rd, Apex, NC 27502.



