Shirley Anne
Ray Miles
Knightdale
Shirley Anne Ray Miles, 83, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. She was born in Wake County to the late Lincoln Conway Ray and Johnnie Estelle Massey Ray.
Funeral service 12:00 pm, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7600 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 11:00 to 11:45 am at the church.
Shirley is survived by husband of 64 years, Willie Ray Miles; sons: Anthony Wayne Miles, Daniel Craig Miles (Sharlene); grandsons: Justin William Miles (Devon), Alexander Anthony Miles; great-granddaughter, Isabella Miles; sisters: Carolyn Ray Dawson (Mickey), Judy Ray Sanderford (Bobby).
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by brother, Lincoln "Pete" Conway Ray, Jr.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Missions.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 27, 2019