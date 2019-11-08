Home

Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Buckroe Baptist Church
Hampton, VA
Shirley Clark


1935 - 2019
Shirley Clark Obituary
Shirley Marie Clark

March 5, 1935 - October 30, 2019

Pittsboro

Wife, mother, vocalist, choir director, and baker she is survived by her husband Ross, children Deborah Gay, Victoria Clark and David Clark, grandchildren Shirley Pace, Jennifer Clark, Benjamin Clark, Timothy Clark, and Joanna Clark and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday November 9th at Buckroe Baptist Church in Hampton VA.

The full obituary and condolences can be found at apexfuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 8, 2019
