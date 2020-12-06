Shirley Durham
August 3, 1925 - November 29, 2020
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - Shirley Jeanne Durham, 95 of Chapel Hill, NC passed from this life on November 29, 2020 at Duke Hospice in Durham, NC. Shirley was born on August 3, 1925 in St. Joseph, MO and was raised in Riverside, IL. She graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School in 1943 and from DePauw University in 1947. Shirley's life long passion was music. As a gifted pianist and singer, her beautiful soprano voice filled many halls including musical plays in high school and college as well as church choirs in the communities where she and her family resided. These included Cincinnati, OH, Memphis, TN, Edina, MN, Hinsdale, IL, White Bear Lake, MN, Old Mission MI, and Chapel Hill, NC. As a homemaker and loving mother, Shirley devoted her adult years to raising her three children and caring for her eight grandchildren. She was also an active volunteer, devoting time to numerous organizations. These included PTAs, outreach singing groups, P.E.O. (a philanthropic organization promoting educational opportunities for women), the White Bear Lake Historical Society (as President), St. Paul Children's Hospital, AAUW, and numerous church activities, including accompanist and/or director for many children's choirs. Seen by many as sweet and caring, with a cheerful attitude and a beautiful smile, Shirley brought joy and happiness to her friends and family. Upon retirement, Shirley and Frank spent summers at their cottage in Old Mission, MI, a cherished place where they had vacationed with college friends since 1949 (with lots of singing!).
She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Frank W. Durham, Jr; her three children: Thomas Durham (Judith) of Falmouth, MA, Nancy Durham (Bruce Fried) of Chapel Hill, and James Durham (Rebecca) of Wilmington, NC; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, William Gilbert (Judith), of Mansfield, OH.
The University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill will conduct a private online memorial service for friends and family on December 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Internment will occur privately at the Peninsula Township Cemetery at Old Mission, MI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org
).
