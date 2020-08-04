Shirley Irene Lippert
September 26, 1931 - August 1, 2020
Apex
Shirley Irene Lippert, age 88, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Apex, North Carolina. Shirley was predeceased by her devoted husband Nicholas of 66 years in 2018.
A consummate homemaker in every sense of the word, she was born and raised in the Syracuse, NY area, spent most of her married years in Wappingers Falls, NY and retired to Ocala, FL in 1986 for 27 years. For the last 8 years she and her husband lived in Apex, NC surrounded by most of their children and grandchildren.
Shirley was a devoted, fierce and proud daughter, wife, grandma, GGma, aunt and friend. Her most important role in life was being the best mom her five children could ask for. Her unique bond with each of her children will live forever in our hearts and memories.
Over the years she served in several organizations such as St. Mary's Mother's Guild (Wappingers Falls, NY), Meals on Wheels, Oak Run Travel Club (Ocala, FL) and in her final years she volunteered for Special Olympics North Carolina. She had a special love for the athletes of SONC and always enjoyed greeting the athletes during the Opening Ceremonies at the annual Summer Games in Raleigh.
She is survived by her 5 loving children – Elizabeth Willison, Raleigh, NC, Paul Lippert (Ellen), Casper, WY, John Lippert, Raleigh, NC, Jean Lippert, Cary, NC and Donna Watson (David), Apex, NC; 11 grandchildren – Courtney, Kyle, Jessica, Rachel, Amy, Nicholas, Rebecca, Melanie, Aaron, Brian and Griffin; and 13 great grandchildren and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held 1pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3008 Old Raleigh Rd, Apex, NC 27502. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Donations can be made to Special Olympics North Carolina @ 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd., Suite 201, Morrisville, NC 27560.
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net